Blues ready for Barwell opener

Whitby Town boss Chris Hardy has admitted that he may make changes from what many believe to be his strongest side for the opening-day trip to Barwell.

The Blues manager was left unimpressed after Saturday’s 2-1 friendly defeat to South Shields, and could take the opportunity to use his squad to full effect.

“If I’m being brutally honest, it’s not nailed on,” Hardy said.

“We’ll assess people going into the game and see how they are.

“In terms of the last pre-season match though, there were only a handful of players who got to the levels that we expect.”

The Blues are expected to have a clean bill of health going into their first Evo-Stik Premier Division fixture of 2017/18, with no major absentees noted ahead of the away clash.

Last season’s trip to Barwell brought a 2-1 win for the Seasiders, with Mikey Roberts scoring either side of half-time.

An supporters’ coach will depart the Turnbull Ground for Leicestershire at 8.45am on Saturday.

Places cost £10 and can be booked by contacting Graham Manser on 07966 241 344.