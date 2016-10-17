Blues could step up into top spot

Whitby Town could leap to the top of the Evo-Stik Premier tomorrow night if they can topple struggling Skelmersdale on away soil.

The Blues' 3-1 home success against Marine on Saturday left Chris Hardy's men just a point behind second-placed Rushall and two adrift of leaders Buxton.

Skelmersdale will be reeling from a horrible week, which saw them lose 7-0 at Spennymoor and then slump to a 3-0 defeat at Ilkeston on Saturday.

These results have left them three points ahead of basement boys Corby Town.