Beat bobbies catch Whitby drink driver

A Whitby man has received a custodial sentence and been banned from the roads for five years after Neighbourhood policing officers, on foot patrol, caught him riding his motorcycle without a helmet.

On Sunday September 24 officers were on foot patrol in Beck Hole, near to Goathland, when they stopped an-off road motorcycle which had been travelling through the village.

The rider was not wearing a helmet at the time.

After smelling alcohol on the rider, 25-year-old Daniel Temple, officers conducted a roadside breath test on him and he provided a reading of 101ug per 100ml of breath – nearly three times the legal limit (35ug per 100ml of breath).

He was arrested for driving whilst over the prescribed limit, driving whilst disqualified, driving without insurance, failing to wear protective headgear and using a vehicle without a test certificate.

He provided two further samples of breath at Scarborough Custody on the evidential breath testing device which provided a reading of 99ug per 100ml of breath.

Temple pleaded guilty to the offences at Scarborough Magistrates’ Court.

He was found guilty of driving whilst over the prescribed limit, driving whilst disqualified, driving without insurance, failing to wear protective headgear and using a vehicle without a test certificate.

He received an 18 week prison sentence, was disqualified from driving for five years and ordered to pay a £115 fine.

Neighbourhood Beat Officer Neil Cholmondeley, from North Yorkshire Police said: “Drink driving wrecks lives.

“It not only puts yourself at risk, but endangers other road users and pedestrians.

“We will not tolerate drivers who think it is acceptable to drive a vehicle whilst under the influence.

“I’m pleased that another dangerous motorist is off the roads who blatantly disregards the safety of others.”