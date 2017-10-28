Baytown cheers contract with ferry operator

Baytown, the Robin Hood’s Bay supplier of ‘Smuggler’s Beer’, has been awarded a new two-year contract to supply its beers and spirits to ferry operator DFDS.

The popular bottled beers will be sold on the Newcastle to Amsterdam route.

Baytown Smuggler’s Beer will be available in the bars, restaurants and retail outlet on board each ferry.

The new contract follows Baytown’s recent deal to supply its bottled beer to Co-operative Foods stores.

Paul Johnston of Baytown said: “We are naturally delighted to be awarded this contract. We have been supplying DFDS for three years so the new contract confirms our relationship with them.

“In the 18th Century there were strong maritime and smuggling links between Holland and the east coast of England.

“Our Smuggler’s Beer and Spirits range commemorates these links and gives DFDS passengers a taste of history as they make their crossing.”

The brewery’s beers include: Baytown Bitter, Smuggler’s Haul, Squire’s Connivance, Press Gang’s Arrival, Revenue’s Revenge (a premium lager) and the cider Petticoat’s Deceit. Baytown spirits range consists of Storm Gin, Dragoon Whisky, Farsyde Port and Ghost Vodka.