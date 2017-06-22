Baxtergate set for facelift in the New Year

Much-needed work to improve the condition and appearance of Baxtergate is set to take place in the New Year.

The work, involving resurfacing and replacing damaged flagstones, is set to follow planned gas works, which will commence shortly after Christmas.

Cllr Joe Plant on Baxtergate

Cllr Joe Plant, who is the borough council portfolio holder for strategic planning and transformation, and has worked to bring about the the improvements, said the motivation behind it is to improve the appeal and appearance of the street: “I thought it was a good idea to get Baxtergate re-surfaced. It is starting to look a bit tired.

“As soon as the gas works have finished we will be going in to carry out the work to save doing it twice.

“We need to make sure that we work along with businesses to make sure that we do not have any impact on them.

“The last thing we need is to disruption – we don’t want to affect local businesses.”

One of the areas in need of work on Baxtergate.

“I think it’s great for Whitby.”

The work will see the majority of the flagstones relayed and repointed, damaged flagstones replaced, all the gutters renewed and the centre tarmac section resurfaced.

These works will extend into Wellington Street and will also include the area in front of HSBC bank.

Once complete, the idea is to greatly enhance the visual appeal of this historic street.

Further concern about Baxtergate was raised by a member of the public at the most recent Town Council meeting.

When discussing the issues of vehicles blocking pavements, Whitby resident, Mr Ian Dixon, highlighted Baxtergate as one of the worst streets for the issue.

The council had been debating how to make the town more accessible to disabled visitors.