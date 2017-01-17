Awesome foursome complete sea fishing course in Whitby

Whitby Fishing School is again celebrating the achievements of four further students, who have successfully completed their Level 2 Diplomas in Maritime Studies – Sea Fishing Pathway.

During the past 12 months, students Myles Hatfield, Shaun Topham, Ricky Webster and Jonathon Garrett have worked industriously with Whitby Fishing School training staff and local fishing skippers, with a combination of classroom based learning and on-the- job practical training.

This nationally recognised government funded apprenticeship scheme has provided these newly qualified students with the experience and skills needed for a successful career at sea.

Anne Hornigold, Chief Executive said: “I am very thrilled by the success of our students.

“They have worked very hard over the last 12 months, this is credit to themselves.

“Working on the sea poses great dangers even for experienced fishermen, never mind our apprentices; the mortality rate of fishermen in the UK is 115 times greater than other industry averages.

“This is why it’s so important for our apprentices to achieve comprehensive safety training prior to them going onboard a fishing vessel and later higher safety courses.

“This ongoing safety training keeps all our student’s safety skills fresh, and their industry knowledge up-to- date.”

Whitby Fishing School’s Business Development Manager Andrew Hodgson said: “It is always an absolute pleasure to see our students achieve their apprenticeship qualification.

“This is testament to our outstanding staff, who always go above and beyond to provide our students with the best learning experience possible. Well done to these students, it is great to see them progressing into jobs in the seafishing industry.

“We hope they will stay in touch, and come back to the Fishing School to complete further advanced maritime courses.”

Whitby Fishing School view the seafishing apprenticeship programme as an entry point to a career in a sector which provides employment to many young people not only along the North Yorkshire Coast but right across the country.

The apprenticeship route offers young people aged between 16-24 years of age with a great opportunity to gain recognised maritime qualifications, practical hands on experience and industry contacts.

If you are interested in a maritime career contact Whitby Fishing School on (01947) 825871 or email: info@whitbyfishingschool.co.uk for an application form.

The next course enrolment starts on March 13.