Artist Jessica earns a boost for RAW talent

Whitby-based embroidery artist Jessica Grady has won a place on the competitive RAW Talent 2017 award programme.

This programme is part of the Art&show and provides emerging artists with business development and support alongside a free stand space at the Art&event, held at York racecourse, from October 27 to 29.

Jessica creates highly tactile embroidered and embellished pieces, with a strong focus on colour and texture.

She embraces mixed media materials in her work, often using highly unusual items such as plumbing washers, cotton buds and electric cable.

She transforms these materials into brightly coloured embellishments through printing, dyeing and painting processes, and then meticulously hand stitches each element onto fabric. Jessica’s work is inspired by colour and shapes, particularly from zoomed in views of surface textures such as barnacles, rust and peeling paint.

Jessica uses the traditional roots of hand embroidery but often distorts and changes the stitches, creating a highly contemporary approach to embroidery.

She will be showcasing her embroidered creations on her stand space in the RAW Talent area of the Art& show.

Visit www.artand.co.uk for further information about the Art&show, including information on how to buy tickets for the event.

The Art&event is a showcase for the best in contemporary art and craft. It exhibits works from 120 artists, and attracts buyers and collectors from all over the country.

The show displays a huge variety of creative disciplines including sculpture, textiles and painting. The RAW Talent 2017 programme is run through this event, and is supported by the Arts Council England.