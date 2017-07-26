Arrest after 'electric shock weapon' discharged outside Whitby nightclub

Nightclub door staff restrained a man who had discharged an "electric shock weapon" which was disguised as a mobile phone in Whitby, police have said.

Officers are appealing for information after a 20-year-old man from Warrington was arrested in the seaside town.

In the early hours of Sunday, police were called to a disturbance outside Raw nightclub on Wellington Road to reports that the weapon had been discharged. The suspect was detained nearby by a member of door staff before officers arrived.

The devise was seized and the man was arrested on suspicion of possessing a firearm and using threatening words and behaviour. He has been released while under investigation.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable David Adams of Scarborough Investigation Hub, said: “I am appealing to anyone with any information and to anyone who may have witnessed this incident to come forward and speak to the police. No matter how small or trivial you may think the information you may have is, it may be crucial to this investigation.

"This was a serious incident where members of the public could have been seriously hurt or injured.

“I would like to reassure members of the public and the residents of Whitby that incidents like this are rare and the police took action to ensure the public were safe, including the seizure of the weapon. My thanks also goes to the door staff who helped to restrain the suspect before police arrived at the scene.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact DC Adams via email at:david.adams@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk or by phone on 01609 643426.

People can also pass on information anonymously toto Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Quote reference 12170129513 when passing on information.