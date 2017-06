Airy Hill School in Whitby recently held a special Global Diversity Day.

The pupils learned about and celebrated different cultures from around the world.

Youngsters describe Kenyan culture during the assembly.

Each class studied a different country and then came together for an assembly at the end of the day to share what they had learnt.

Jim Lidgley, headteacher at Airy Hill School, said: “All the children really enjoyed the day and we all learnt something new.”

Great work on Bangladesh.