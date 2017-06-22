Armed Forces Day in Whitby to honour heroes of past

Whitby Armed Forces Day takes place on Saturday in a celebration of local military connections and a way to show support for the area’s armed forces, past and present.

The family fun day, at Dock End, will be a celebratory event including music, entertainment, stalls and activities.

Tthis year, all activities will be raising funds for the RAF Benevolent Fund.

Whitby Town Council Events Committee Chairman, Cllr Phillip Trumper, said: “We hope the people of Whitby will come along and support the day and have a great time while they are there.”

The wives of RAF Fylingdales personnel will be selling home baking, and other treats will be available from Trillos Ice Cream and the Star Inn The Harbour.

Young people can take on the challenge of a climbing wall or try to win a prize on stalls including Pick a Flag, Hook A Duck or the Tombola.

Whitby Music Centre will be supplying musical entertainment and students of the Benson Stage Academy have created a military-themed dance routine. Members of the RAF and Parachute Regiment Veterans Association will be there, and Whitby Air Cadets will be showcasing their military Drill, with a Spitfire Flypast around 1.10pm. The event will run from 10am to 4pm.

Itinerary of events

10am Reveille

10.30am Air Cadets Drill

11am to noon Whitby Music Centre, Small Band

12.45pm to 1.45pm Whitby Music Centre - Big Band

1.10pm Fly Past

2.15pm Air Cadets

2.45pm Benson Stage Academy

4pm Last Post Closing Ceremony