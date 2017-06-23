Are big name stores coming to Whitby?

Whitby could be set to welcome two new big-name supermarkets, a Marks and Spencer and an Aldi, if fresh building proposals get the green light.

A public consultation has now been organised in a bid to gauge public opinion on the proposed development, which would be based at Whitby Business park, adjacent to Homebase.

The plan, put forward by Lateral Property Group, would be to piece together the W.Eves and Sky Scaffolding sites, just off Fairfield Way, to create a large enough site to accommodate an 11,000 sq ft M&S Foodhall and a 17,000 sq ft Aldi.

Matthew Anderson, Development Director at Lateral Property Group said: “Lateral are excited at the prospect of bringing new M&S Foodhall and Aldi stores to Whitby side-by-side on the Whitby Business Park site. Both retailers will be new to Whitby and will offer residents and visitors to the town a greater choice of where to shop and will mean that local people won’t have to leave Whitby to shop at these stores. I would encourage people to come along to our public consultation to find out more about the proposals and to provide any comments.”

If built, the new stores would create around 100 new jobs in Whitby with all existing jobs on the site being relocated to other parts of the town. The proposal will deliver a multi-million-pound investment into a key gateway site to the town from the south-east.

The stores will improve the appearance of the site, and they have been designed to fit in with the business park surroundings and the adjacent Homebase and Sainsbury’s stores, whilst providing a clean and contemporary look at the entrance to Whitby.

Following the public exhibition, Lateral are hoping to submit a Planning Application to Scarborough Council later in the summer.

Whitby Gazette readers on our Facebook page were largely welcoming of the proposals.

Kathy Davies said: “A welcome addition to the town on an excellent site. The more choice the better.”

Martin Gummer added: “No problem with this at all as long as, as others have said, these outlets are on the outskirts of town.”

Heather Howard said: “As long as these developments are kept on the outskirts of town, then I think it’s a good thing that the 21st century is finally coming to Whitby.

“So many people go out of town, myself included, to do their shopping, so as long as there are jobs for Whitby area people then I don’t see a problem.”

The opinion that Whitby needs more shops, particularly those selling clothes, was a popular one.

Stephanie Stainthorpe said: “We have choice of food stores already, it’s clothing stores that I believe the town lacks.”

Further details on the project are set to be released after the initial consultation which takes place on Wednesday at East Whitby Academy, Stainsacre Lane, from 4pm to 8pm. This event will be an opportunity to view the current proposals, ask questions and provide feedback to the team.

If residents have any questions they can call the Freephone information line on 0800 0153 250 or visit the website www.lateralwhitby.co.uk.

Would the stores be a welcome addition to our town, or do we already have enough supermarkets? Email your views to: editorial@whitbygazette.co.uk