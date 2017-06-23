Archbishop to make tracks for Whitby

The Archbishop of York, Dr John Sentamu is leading a mission in Whitby Deanery from today to Sunday.

He will join a forest class at Sleights School, board and meet passengers on the North Yorkshire Moors Railway from Whitby to Goathland steam train; give an address as part of the WWI commemoration event at Fylingdales and lead an outdoor service at Whitby Abbey.

The Archbishop said: “Whitby has a fantastic Christian heritage, not least in the person of Hilda of Whitby who founded Whitby Abbey.

“Following in Hilda’s footsteps, I would like to share my love of God in Jesus Christ with the people of Whitby throughout this mission weekend.

“I want to encourage those who may be thinking of finding out more about the Christian faith to come along. So invite your friends and join me – I hope there will be time for fish and chips too.”

Fylingdales Churchwarden Anne Hutton is delighted that the Archbishop Sentamu will join their weekend, commemorating bellringers from St Stephen’s Church, Richard Duck and John William Lowther, who lost their lives in World War One.

“The church is at the heart of the village and this weekend is a great example of how we work together,” she said.

This will be the ninth weekend of mission in the Diocese of York. The Archbishop will be joined on the road by the Bishop of Whitby, the Rt Rev Paul Ferguson, and Archdeacon Sam Rushton.

The mission begins this morning when the Archbishop will visit Caedmon College for a question and answer session with students, before leading an assembly at Ruswarp Primary School.

In the afternoon, the Archbishop will join in with pupils at Sleights Church of England Primary School for their forest school learning.

Bishop Paul will visit Castleton School and Archdeacon Sam will attend a WWI Veteran Tea Celebration at the Trinity Centre before addressing a Rotary Club at the Saxonville Hotel at 12.30pm.

Tomorrow begins with a breakfast testimony at Cranberry Swamp Café – this is a sold out event – before the Archbishop meets those on board a steam train from Whitby to Goathland.

A pop-up gazebo will be at Goathland village tomorrow morning, an opportunity to ask about faith and to meet with the Archbishop - all are welcome.

At midday, the Archbishop will be arriving at St Stephen’s Church in Fylingdales where he will give a talk on the theme of sacrifice as part of the WWI Commemoration weekend.

St Hilda’s Church, Whitby will be offering a Messy Church event at 3pm. Light refreshments are available and all are welcome.

At 7.30pm Lythe Village Hall is hosting a bring and share meal – all are welcome to this supper event, bring a friend and food along.

On Sunday, the Archbishop will preach at the 10am Deanery Eucharist Service at St Mary’s Church, East Cliff – all are welcome.

Following the service, join the procession from St Mary’s to the grounds of Whitby Abbey. At 11.15am there will be an outdoor Service of the Word here led by Archbishop Sentamu.

The Archbishop will then meet staff and visitors in the visitor centre at Whitby Abbey before taking a picnic lunch in the grounds.

Visit http://www.english-heritage.org.uk/visit/places/whitby-abbey/prices-and-opening-times for information for prices and opening times for Whitby Abbey,