Andrew ‘honoured’ with Whitby fishing school director role

Whitby and District Fishing Industry Training School has welcomed Andrew Hodgson onto the board as a newly-appointed director.

Mr Hodgson will provide important leadership at the Fishing School as the company seeks to expand its training provision.

Following a successful military career in the Royal Air Force, Mr Hodgson graduated from the University of Lincoln in 2012 with a first class honours degree in Business Management.

After holding several managerial training positions in the forces, he joined Whitby Fishing School in 2013 as a Business Development Consultant.

Mr Hodgson expressed his eager anticipation to take up the exciting and challenging position of Director.

“I am honoured and privileged to be selected for this role,” he said.

“I am looking forward to working with a committed and highly professional board of directors.

“This is a great opportunity and I am excited at the challenges that this role brings.”

Mr Hodgson’s appointmentw as revealed at Friday’s fishing school AGM, which preceded its annual awards ceremony and presentation.