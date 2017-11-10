Airy Hill School: Children’s art could display at national gallery

It’s been a busy term for youngsters at Whitby’s Airy Hill School.

In the first of a new regular feature, we spotlight what the children have been up to.

Look at that fish!

Take One Picture Exhibition

Throughout the summer term, all of the children at Airy Hill took part in the National Gallery’s Take One Picture Project.

This consisted of studying the painting Penelope by Pintoricchio and then responding in any way the wish.

Recently, the children got to showcase all of their amazing work to their parents and families.

Year five on the sponsored walk.

Everybody was extremely impressed with the level of detail they could see and the effort and enthusiasm put into the project by the children. Children had created boats, looms, puppets, musical pieces and portraits.

This work has now been submitted to the National Gallery and stands a chance of being exhibited in London in 2018.

Spooky Disco

Airy Hill held their Spooky Disco and raised lots of money for their school funds.

A visit to Trenchers for year two children at Airy Hill.

Young disco Kings and Queens enjoyed a night of dancing and made a spectacular effort with their costumes and some children were unrecognisable. The children entered lots of competitions including the best fancy dress in Nursery, Key Stage 1 and Key Stage 2.

They also took part in a pumpkin decorating competition and Olivia Booth won with her amazing boat-inspired design. A huge thank you to The Whitby Bookshop, Whitby Sainsburys, Whitby Poundland and Jo and Steve at Broomfield House as this event would not have been as successful without their support.

Sponsored Walk

All of the children at Airy Hill have been getting muddy in their wellies while raising money at the same time.

They set out on their sponsored walk and aimed to reach different destinations along the rail trail towards Hawsker.

All of the children achieved their goal and still managed to get back to school in time for their lunch.

Year 2 Captain Cook Visit

Year two pupils visited the Captain Cook Museum as part of their history topic. They had a wonderful time and learnt a lot about the life of Cook and his links with Whitby.

Lots of the children decided that they may have liked being sailors working for Cook.

However, after learning about what they had to eat, they were not so sure!

Trenchers

In support of Seafood Week, Trenchers invited the children of year two to their restaurant.

The children took part in a live demonstration and watched how their food goes from source to plate. This was a great experience and the children were amazed at how the food they eat is prepared. After a great morning, the children then got to enjoy a complimentary meal of their choice and dessert.

Cafe morning

Year three thank Sander’s Yard for allowing them to have a cosy café morning.

Children went down to Church Street with some delicious treats and their reading books to promote reading for pleasure.

It was a lovely, relaxing environment.

Big Sing

Year three visited Whitby Pavilion to take part in a Big Sing event, alongside Caedmon College Whitby’s year seven classes.

The class had an amazing time performing and they sang their hearts out.

Rock stars

As part of the rock topic in year three, pupils visited the scaur along the east pier to hunt for fossils.

The weather was perfect, they had lots of fun and fossils were not the only think we found lurking among the rocks.

Carpet is magic!

A big thank you to Drapers’ Carpets this week who have donated the carpet for Reception Class Outdoor Play Area.

It will make the area much cosier over the winter.