Airy Hill headteacher to leave after 11 ‘fantastic’ years

Headteacher Jim Lidgley will today spend his last day in charge at Whitby’s Airy Hill School after 11-and-half-years - and said he is sad to be leaving.

Mr Lidgley has been head at Airy Hill since January 2006 and is now leaving to take over at Northstead Community Primary School in Scarborough.

A high point for me was our 50th year celebrations where we had a fantastic mosaic done, which is a lasting tribute to the school. Jim Lidgley

Reflecting on his time in Whitby, he told the Gazette: “It has been a fantastic time, I have really enjoyed it most days.

“I have worked with some fantastic people.

“One of the major challenges I have faced is all the changes that have been made to the curriculum, but it has been a great success working with the governors, the staff and the pupils who make it all worthwhile.”

He added: “I’m excited about my new challenge but sad to be leaving after a really happy time here. I wish everyone great success going forward.

“A high point for me was our 50th year celebrations where we had a fantastic mosaic done which is a lasting tribute to the school.

“I have also really enjoyed the residential visits to places like East Barnby Outdoor Education Centre.”

Mr Lidgley said he was pleased to have led the school through a successful Ofsted inspection when the school was last assessed in April 2016.

The inspectors concluded that the school had “improved significantly” since the previous inspection and that “effective action by senior leaders and governors, with advice from the local authority, had ensured that teaching has improved and pupils’ progress has accelerated.”

The overall effectiveness of the school was rated as good.

Mrs Catherine Matthewman will be taking over from Mr Lidgley when the school returns from the summer holidays in September.