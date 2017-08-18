Acrobatic antics at Whitby Abbey!

Roll up, roll up for award-winning circus performances this weekend by acclaimed acrobatic theatre company Nicole & Martin at Whitby Abbey.

Each show is inspired by the Brothers Grimm’s fairytales, all captured through acrobatics, music and dance.

The performances showcase awe-inspiring acrobatic acts. Each show is inspired by the Brothers Grimm’s fairy tales, all thrillingly captured through acrobatics, music and dance. Suitable for the whole family, the performances promise an evening of awe-inspiring acrobatic acts and plenty of laughs.

Four separate shows will be performed, each one re-imagining a traditional fairy-tale and bringing it to life in a truly unique way, through music, acrobatics, theatre and juggling, all performed inside their magical tent. Performers Nicole & Martin travel internationally in their old fashioned circus caravans and wagons, pitching their enormous white canvas tent on

lawns and village greens.

Site manager Delphine Jasmin-Belisle said: “Whitby Abbey has a strong association with storytelling thanks to our links to Bram Stoker’s Dracula. We’re proud to be continuing this by welcoming Nicole & Martin to the Abbey to entertain the whole family this summer. Their entrancing performance is sure to astonish and delight, and we couldn’t be happier to be

hosting them.”

They will be performing over the weekend, for more details click here.

Capacity for the shows is 330 spaces on low benches, plus 4 wheelchair spaces. All shows are recommended for children aged 5+ with the exception of the Sunday performance, which

is suitable for all ages.

Ticket Prices: Member (Adult) £11.00, Member (Child) £4.00, Member (Concession) £9.00, Member (Family) £26.00, Adult £12.00, Child, £5.00, Concession £10.00, Family £30.00.