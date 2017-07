The main road connecting Scarborough and Whitby is open after an accident shut off the A171 last night.

Emergency services were called to the accident at around 4.40pm yesterday (July 6).

A full road closure was implemented by police while paramedics were in attendance and the road was cleared.

The road was opened just before 9pm last night.

Many found it difficult to make their journey home as severe rain caused flooding on the moor roads between Pickering and Whitby.