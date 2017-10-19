A marathon effort for hospice and club

A group of Whitby darts and pool players played consistently for 24 hours to raise funds in an annual event for St Catherine’s Hospice and Whitby Cricket Club.

Cricket club chairman Tim Richardson was pleased to hand the hospice a cheque for £1,240 (pictured above).

Tim thanked all the people who played as well as local businesses for their prize donations and everyone who sold tickets. Thanks also to Garry Summerson for yet again organising a great event. Catch up with all the latest sports news, reports and pictures in our sports section this week, starting on page 65.