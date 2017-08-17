A Levels 2017: How to find an alternative university place in Yorkshire

If you haven't quite got the A Level results you hoped for today, there are still plenty of options open to you.

Clearing helpline - 0808 100 8000

If you're unsure what to do next, don't panic - advice is only a phone call away.

The UCAS Exam Results Helpline opened at 7.30am today, and more than 40 advisers will be on hand to take calls and offer guidance on what to do next.

They can give advice on university courses, foundation degrees, apprenticeships and more.

Students can call the helpline number on 0808 100 8000 and also get help through the Exam Results Helpline’s dedicated Twitter and Facebook accounts.

Leeds Beckett University advice chatbot

Students looking to gain a place at Leeds Beckett via the Clearing system can talk to the university's staff via a chatbot for the first time.

The bot works through Facebook Messenger to launch online conversations with the advice team about the courses available.

It's open 24 hours a day, and uses keywords to assess the student and requests details of their results before making them a provisional offer.

For more information about courses available at Leeds Beckett during Clearing visit www.leedsbeckett.ac.uk/clearing

Places available at the new High Speed Rail College

Doncaster's National College for High Speed Rail - just a half-hour train ride from Leeds - opens in September and there are still places available for young people who want to work in the rail industry.

The college offers the UK's first Certificate of Higher Education in High Speed Rail and Infrastructure qualification, which has been created in partnership with employers. Bursaries are also available for some students.

York St John University's Clearing options

The university's head of admissions has reassured students that by calling around universities in search of a place, they are not committing themselves to a particular institution and can only accept a place officially via UCAS.

He advises that young people ask as many questions as possible before accepting an offer, and to take some time to decide.

York St John's Clearing hotline is 01904 809700.

