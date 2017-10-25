A guide to what's on this Goth Weekend

Goth Weekend is almost here, with thousands set to flood into town to enjoy the spectacular.

An array of spectacular outfits will be spotted around town, ahead of the main event getting under way.

Friday night will see live music take place at Whitby Pavilion with performances from Theatre of Hate, The Membranes, Hands Off Gretel and Pussycat and The Dirty Johnsons.

Saturday: The Birthday Massacre, Lupen Tooth, Vince Ripper and the Rodent Show and Massive Ego.

On Sunday, the Goth Weekend football match will be played at Whitby Town’s Turnbull Ground in aid of charity. Kick off is at 2pm, with doors opening from 1pm. Admission is £1.

There are various other events to keep an eye out for around town, including the Bizarre Bazaar Markets, which can be found in the Exhibition Hall, the foyer and the theatre at the Pavilion, the sports hall and the community room at Whitby Leisure Centre, and at Whitby Brunswick Centre.

Special club nights are held at Raw nightclub at the weekend.

