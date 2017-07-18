A fruitful visit to Mulgrave Castle garden

As part of their topic work on our Community and Environment, the children of Lythe School’s class two visited the gardens of Mulgrave Castle.

They were were given a guided tour by Mr Parkinson who answered lots of their questions and shared lots of interesting facts about the plants, flowers, trees as well as showing the children the fruits and vegetables growing in the greenhouses.

Lythe School youngsters visit Mulgrave Castle gardens.

The youngsters even got to sample a fresh peach straight from the tree.

The estate also provided juice and biscuits in the walled garden for all the children as a treat. The school thanks everyone at the estate for a memorable visit.