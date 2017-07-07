10 things to do in Whitby this week

There’s plenty to do around the Whitby are this coming week - here’s our great guide to what’s going on.

1. St Hilda’s Festival Orchestra

The Blessing of the Boats 2013 w133201d

St Hilda’s, Church Square, Whitby, Saturday July 8 at 7.30pm.

The St Hilda’s Festival Orchestra, under musical director Stephen Maltby, bring the latest concert in their Favourite Classics series to Whitby. The 34-strong orchestra, made up of players from around Whitby and Scarborough, are performing an attractive programme. The concert opens with Mendelssohn’s overture to a Midsummer Night’s Dream.

Written when the composer was only 17, the overture evokes many of the details of Shakespeare’s play, from scampering fairies to the braying of Bottom. This is followed by Mozart’s Serenade in C minor. The evening will be brought to a close by Beethoven’s ‘little symphony in F’, no 8. Tickets on the door, and cost £8. Concessions are £7 and full-time students are free.

2. Staxtonbury

Lorna Jackson, from Real Meals in Saltburn, who is behind the Saltburn Food Festival and monthly farmers market. 8 June 2016. w162353b Picture: Ceri Oakes

Manor Farm, Staxton, near Scarborough

This year we will see the introduction of some new initiatives both on the music scene and the family entertainment side.

There will be more opportunity for anyone to come and have a go on the jamming stage.

There will also be a fun dog show. The five music stages will be on the go all weekend and there will be more than 50 bands and even more acoustic acts on show. Free childrens activities including the arts and crafts Marquee, Punch and Judy, Little Steffs’ Storytime, tennis and football.

STAXTONBURY 2015 --- Staxtonbury family music and event festival at Staxton near Scarborough. // Girls from Scarborough; (l-r) Kelly Beck, Kelly Colling, Leanne Jackson, Jade Hartley, Zoey Porsbol and Jo Bailey. Saturday 4th July 2015. HARRY ATKINSON

3. Saltburn Farmers’ Market

Saltburn, Saturday July 8 from 9am to 2pm

Saturday’s market will see a mix of more than 40 stalls brimming with locally produced food, drink and art. The market is based near the railway station.

Free entry.

Antiques Roadshow presenter Fiona Bruce will be at Castle Howard.

4. Blessing of the Boats

Fish Pier, Whitby, Sunday July 9

Traditionally, the Bishop of Whitby blesses the boats in Whitby harbour which flock there in all shapes and sizes, with a special service on the quayside and music is played from the bandstand by the Guisborough Salvation Army.

Free.

5. Whale Watching

Staithes, Tuesday July 11

The Yorkshire Coast, once famous for its whaling fleet which sailed from Whitby, is now becoming famous for its whale watchin.

In July, Minke whales appear, following the mackerel shoals.

These are full day trips and have been designed to allow the flexibility to target the best stretch of coastline for sightings. Sailing at 7.30am.

Charges apply.

6. Antiques Roadshow

Castle Howard

Bring along family heirlooms, household treasures and car boot bargains for inspection at the Antiques Roadshow when it visits Castle Howard with presenter Fiona Bruce. Doors open at 9.30am and as long as you are in the queue by 4.30pm you will be seen by an expert. Free entry.

7. Teddy Bear’s Picnic

Scarborough Spa Suncourt, Monday July 10 at 11am

Monday morning concerts fron the Scarborough Spa Orchestra take on a new shape when they become transformed into Teddy Bears’ Picnics.

Flautist Kathy Seabrook will lead the Spa Orchestra.

Tickets: 01723 821888.

8. Beside the Seaside Scarborough Art Gallery, The Crescent, until September 24.

Travelling down memory lane the exhibition explores the history of the seaside holiday.

Charges apply.

9. Community choir South Cliff Methodist Church, Scarborough, Monday July 10 at 7.45pm.

This is the first in the series of concerts hosted by South Cliff Methodist Church.

All concerts are on Monday and they start at 7.45pm.

Charges apply.

10. Tea dance with Ray Kirk

Whitby Pavilion, every Tuesdsay from 1pm.

Dance the afternoon away. Requests taken.

Charges apply.