Search

Whitby Wizard conjures up show of 50 paintings

Sunset with Fishing Boat, Staithes, by Dag Kjelldahl.

Sunset with Fishing Boat, Staithes, by Dag Kjelldahl.

0
Have your say

‘I did not paint much

before meeting the inspirational professional and amateur painters of

Swan in Inner Harbour, by Dag Kjelldahl.

Swan in Inner Harbour, by Dag Kjelldahl.

the Whitby art scene’

– Dag Kjelldahl.