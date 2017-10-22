View from the Zoo: Rock wallabies settle in to new environment

It has been a very exciting week at Flamingo Land as there have been some new Australian additions to the zoo.

The Wallaby Walkway has undergone some new developments recently as six yellow-footed rock wallabies have just been introduced to the enclosure.

To make the rock wallabies more comfortable in their new surroundings the keepers at the zoo have added – yes you guessed it – lots of rocks for them to climb on!

They will be joining 12 swamp wallabies who currently have two Joeys and also two Parma wallabies. They are all members of the macropod family, marsupials that includes kangaroos, wallabies, tree-kangaroos, and wallaroos.

Yellow-footed rock wallabies get their name from their forearms and hind legs being yellow, almost orange in colour. The majority of their body is grey with white stripes on their face, head and sides. Previously they were known as ring-tailed wallabies because of the yellow/orange ring on their tail.

The wallabies’ tail helps them to balance and is useful for when they are on the move. Almost all macropods use the well known method of moving which is to hop.

In the wild the rock-wallaby can be found in western New South Wales, eastern South Australia and also in fragmented areas of Queensland.

They prefer to live among rough terrain and rock outcroppings so they are rarely found near human populations.

Unfortunately this species had been poached in large numbers for their pelt since the early 1900s and are currently estimated to be at near threatened levels in the wild.

The rock wallabies are settling into their new home and when they are ready, visitors to the zoo will be able to walk through the enclosure with them.

This will give our guests unrestricted views of all the wallabies and their Joeys.