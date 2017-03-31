Property: Wheatkits, The Common, Goathland, £330,000

This smart, semi-detached house has been extended and improved to a wonderful standard and now stands as a truly desirable family home.

With four bedrooms, a rear garden of generous proportions and a detached garage – this house has it all.

The ground floor of the property is made up of a porch opening into the entrance hall, a lovely lounge with a stove within an attractive brick fireplace and double doors allowing access to the rear garden. A huge kitchen diner with integrated appliances and having ample dining space, a useful larder with built-in shelves and cupboards offering lots of food-storage space and a generous utility room with plumbing for an automatic washing machine and a tumble dryer.

To the first floor you will find three double bedrooms and one single bedroom as well as a family bathroom with a modern suite. The main bedroom benefits from an en-suite bathroom.

Externally the property continues to impress with a front garden having a gravelled driveway and lawned area all enclosed by wooden fences and a stone wall.

The rear garden boasts a paved patio area, lawned area, flower borders, a wooden storage shed and, what is currently set up as a childrens play area with wooden chips to the floor and a climbing frame, swing and slide.

Gorgeous views can be enjoyed with an outlook over open moors to the rear and over beautiful trees and fields to the front.

As well as the driveway there is additional, all-important off-street parking in the form of a detached garage to the side of the house.

Viewing is really a must in order to fully appreciate the nice, homely feel and high quality fit and finish that this house has to offer.

Contact Hendersons on 01947 602626 for more details.