Property: Union Mill, Upgang Lane, Whitby, £239,950

Union Mill was completed in the summer of 2009 and has quickly become a landmark modern building in the historic coastal town of Whitby.

There are 24 apartments in total over five floors which share well-maintianed communal areas including the spacious entrance hall which leads to the lift and stairwell. Apartment five is a balcony apartment located on the first floor and enjoys a southerly outlook which makes this apartment feel light and spacious throughout.

The luxurious accommodation briefly comprises an entrance hall, an open plan lounge/diner, separate kitchen, main bathroom, three bedrooms and en-suite all benefitting from having underfloor heating and double-glazing throught.

The lounge/diner is a large L-shaped reception room which has an impressive curved art-deco styled window overlooking the hustle and bustle of upgang lane.

The kitchen is across the hall and comes with all the necessary integrated appliances and modern high gloss units. The master bedroom is of generous scale with ample space for wardrobes and has French doors leading out onto a private balcony.

The second bedroom is another double with the third being a single or alternatively a study. The main bathroom has a three-piece suite comprising a freestanding bath, wash hand basin and wc.

There is secure parking to the rear of the building with automated gated entry which makes this apartment even more desirable. There is a 999-year lease from 2009 on this apartment and holiday letting is permitted which makes this suitable for either a permanent home or a holiday retreat/ investment just a short stroll from whitby’s many attractions.

