Property: The Willows, Low Newbeggin, Aislaby, £395,000

This lovely property nestles in a quiet rural position towards the end of a long private track, at the side of the River Esk, between Sleights and Grosmont, just outside Aislaby village and around four miles from Whitby.

The railway line, with its steam locomotives runs nearby as it crosses a bridge over the river.

The Willows is a magnificent, spacious barn conversion offering flexible and stylish accommodation with scope for further development. Originally a stone farm building that was converted to a pair of holiday cottages, this building has been a single, permanent home for around 10 years now.

This stunning, stone-built, barn conversion offers spacious and flexible accommodation on two floors and sits within huge gardens and grounds of just under an acre which extend all the way down to the river, albeit that the fishing rights are no longer owned with the house.

The flexible layout currently offers up to four bedrooms, including two downstairs, but could be completed to provide a fifth bedroom from the part completed loft conversion, or perhaps fewer bedrooms and more reception space, depending upon your needs. There are already two large reception rooms and a huge modern farmhouse style kitchen.

At present there is a little work still to be done to complete part of the loft conversion and the dining/kitchen and there is also further potential for development outside with planning permission for a double garage and carport to add to the existing garage-store.

This wonderful home sits in surprisingly tranquil location away from roads and footpaths and you will be surprised by the fact you are only four miles from town.

Contact Richardson and Smith on 01947 602298 for more details.