Property: The Avenue, Ruswarp, near Whitby, £489,950

The Avenue, just off Ruswarp Bank, is one of Whitby and district’s hidden locations that is much the better for knowing.

The private road is lined with good houses that look out over Ruswarp Fields, down towards the viaduct, and make for a tranquil setting, far from the hustle and bustle of the tourist crowds.

Of all the houses on The Avenue, this is arguably the finest with a hugely upgraded and extended accommodation offering tremendous amenity for a family.

The property comes with four double bedrooms including a stunning master suite with dressing room, bathroom and balcony there is plenty of room, whilst downstairs there are three separate reception rooms as well as a dining kitchen which has a real wow factor and a separate utility, boiler room and cloakroom tucked away at the rear.

Downstairs, hidden from view, is an air-conditioned gym or man cave ideal for working up a sweat or just relaxing.

Almost every room in the house faces over the fields which are rich in wildlife and birdlife including deer and herons.

Outside there is a private garden to the rear with a terrace whilst at the front a huge terrace runs across the whole of the front of the property and has twin flight of steps down to the courtyard which is set behind remote control electric gates to give security as well as the double garage store.

With one of the best primary schools in the district just down the road and local shops and a pub, this home has lots of attractions, and is very convenient for both the town and the National Park and deserves to be viewed to be appreciated.

Contact Richardson and Smith on 01947 602298 for more details or to book a viewing.