Property: Street House Farm, Upton Hill, Boulby, near Whitby, £595,000

A rare opportunity has arisen to purchase this wonderful small-holding comprising of a main house with five bedrooms, an adjoining two bedroom holiday cottage and eight acres of land all surrounded by rural views stretching far into the distance.

The main house and the cottage are warmed by oil central-heating. Both properties are beautifully presented and the standard of fit-and-finish is clear to see in everything from the slate tiled floors to the quality bathroom suites and kitchens.

Charming features include wooden beams, exposed stone walls and cast iron fireplaces. The location, at the peak of the Yorkshire Heritage Coast, is idyllic and some of the highest cliffs in England are to the north of the village where you can look out over the sea for miles and miles.

The main house comprises, an entrance porch opening into a hallway, a large kitchen/diner with a door leading out into the rear garden, a good-sized lounge, and a double bedroom.

The first floor has three further generous double bedrooms and a house bathroom with a lovely modern white suite.

A huge master bedroom is on the second floor, a contemporary shower room and a further bedroom.

The holiday cottage offers a lucrative letting opportunity or could, alternatively, be used as an annex for family and has ample space for dining, a tiled floor and a range of built-in appliances. The lounge is situated to the front of the cottage. The first floor has a family bathroom with a white suite, two bedrooms.

The land has ring-fenced fields, stretching over eight acres in total, situated directly opposite the house this impressive area of land will suit many whether they are looking for a smallholding with grazing land or have an equestrian interest.

Contact Hendersons on 01947 602626 for more details.