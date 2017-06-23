Property: Station Cottage, Station Road, Hawsker, near Whitby, £285,000

Wonderful quirky, detached house overlooking rolling countryside with scope for extension and reconfiguration. It currently stands as a two bedroom property, with ample parking and easy-to-maintain gardens, in the lovely village of Hawsker – on the outskirts of Whitby.

The ground floor of the accommodation is made up of an entrance hall, a kitchen opening into a beautiful sun-room/dining space with a feature fireplace with stove within and two sets of double sliding doors which lead out into the rear garden. Also a sunny rear porch, cosy lounge with a multi-fuel stove, a useful further reception room which has a gas fire and is currently being used as a craftroom, a shower room and access to the garage.

The first floor boasts two double bedrooms and a house bathroom.

Gas central heating and double glazing are in place.

Externally you will find space for parking to the front of the house and a rear garden which wraps around the house and is made up of a lawned area and paved patio which is an ideal space for relaxing, entertaining or alfresco dining.

The huge garage measures over 19ft in length, has light and power connected, and can be accessed from either the hallway or rear garden. As there is ample off-street parking available to the front of the house, this garage could be converted into either an extension to the main house or as a separate dwelling (following obtaining the relevant permissions) making this, all-in-all, a versatile property with a host of possibilities.

Hawsker is a desirable village situated approximately 3 miles from Whitby on the edge of the North Yorkshire Moors National Park.

This is a home with a very nice feel to it throughout and early viewing is highly recommended.

Contact Hendersons on 01947 602626 for more details.