Property: Stakesby Vale, Whitby, £375,000

This impressive Edwardian, detached house stands on a generous plot in an elevated position overlooking the town to the Abbey beyond.

Having immense kerb appeal, a grand total of seven bedrooms, and an exceptionally high standard of fit and finish throughout, this is a truly outstanding family home with a lot to offer in terms of space, quality, gardens and parking.

The ground floor of the accommodation is made up of an entrance porch which opens into an entrance hallway and a huge lounge/dining area which stretches from the front to the back of the property, measures over 24 ft in length and has an attractive fireplace. The luxury kitchen really does have the ‘wow’ factor having the most beautiful, bespoke oak-fronted base units and wall cupboards with granite worktops and marble splash-backs. There is a range of kitchen appliances including a black four-oven Aga, dishwasher and wine-cooler and a range of space saving shelves and compartments within the cupboards and drawers.

Continuing to impress on the first floor are three double bedrooms, with one having the benefit of an en-suite shower room, and a family bathroom with a modern suite.

To the second floor there are four more good-size bedrooms and from this level lovely views to the Abbey can be enjoyed.

Externally this large plot comprises a staggered garden to the front with lawned areas, flower borders, stone walls and steps and mature shrubs and trees. There is a patio to the rear. Parking, highly sought after in Whitby making the fact that this house has a long driveway and detached rear garage a real bonus.

The location is superb with wonderful Pannett Park very close by and the centre of town a short stroll away.

