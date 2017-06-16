Property: Stakesby Road, Whitby, £335,000

Built in approximately 1910 this substantial five bedroom Edwardian property is a fine example of its type, benefiting from large well-proportioned rooms allowing for ample living space and has retained some of delightful features including ornate staircase and entrance hall.

The vendors have maintained and upgraded this superior house to form a stunning family home.

Many of the period features have been retained including high skirting boards, solid wooden doors , architraves, cast fireplaces, banisters to the stairs and attractive leaded window to the doors at the front whilst having all the conveniences for modern day living including uPVC double glazing, multi-fuel stove and fully fitted modern fitted kitchen and bathroom facilities.

The accommodation briefly comprises entrance vestibule with feature stained glass windows and doors, entrance hall, lounge, sitting room, kitchen dining room, shower room and utility room to the ground floor whilst on the first floor there is a large landing area with five bedrooms off and a house bathroom.

Externally the property benefits from a good sized rear patio area, a large 26ft x 16ft two storey modern garage which lends itself to a variety of uses having light and power connected whilst the block paved driveway allows parking for up to five vehicles.

To the front there is a grassed area with flower beds.

A truly impressive family home in this highly sought after residential location, within walking distance of local facilities including the town centre and all its amenities, whilst being perfectly positioned to drive into the surrounding area.

A ready to walk into home, this is a property not to be missed.

