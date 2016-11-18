Property: Staithes, near Whitby, £260,000

This rare and beautiful Grade II listed cottage is an absolute must see for any buyer interested in a cottage by the sea. Offering spectacular views (some say the best in Staithes) right across the bay including the stunning backdrop of Staithes cliffs and the breakwaters.

This historic cottage oozes charm and character and is a straight walk in for any buyer. Already undergone a full refurbishment the cottage has a brand new lease of life. Boasting solid oak flooring to the ground floor, brand new damp course and tanking, bespoke kitchen with integral appliances, separate utility rooms benefiting from plumbing, (one could be turned into a downstairs WC) energy efficient central heating system installed, bespoke timber framed double glazed window stretching the full width of the lounge. The works that have been carried out on this property are to current legislation and to a very high standard.

The accommodation comprises of large lounge/diner offering superior views to the beach, cliffs and sea but still retaining privacy due to the nature of the glass used. Separate bespoke kitchen with integral dishwasher, fan oven, ceramic hob and integral fridge, the kitchen really works well and the current vendors have done very well with the space. There is a downstairs utility and a generous storage cupboard with plumbing offering scope for a downstairs WC. To the first floor there are three generous bedrooms two of which offer that spectacular view to sea. The bathroom, is also a generous size and has a free standing bath with shower and modern electric heating.

The current vendor has retained the original features like the beams, floorboards that have been lovingly restored to the first floor and beautiful solid oak internal doors.

Contact Astins on 01947 821122 for more details.