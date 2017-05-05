Property: Staithes Lane, Staithes, near Whitby, £399,950

Currently run by a couple who wanted to live the dream on the North Yorkshire Heritage Coast, this bed and breakfast really does provide the opportunity to potential purchasers to downshift, escape from the city and yet run a viable business from home.

They are looking to sell as they are now in the position to slow down and reap their rewards, as they look forward to moving to a smaller property and enjoying their retirement.

At present it is laid out with a two bedroom apartment on the top floor and two en-suite letting rooms on the first floor, along with an en-suite owner’s bedroom and office. There is also a further en-suite bedroom on the ground floor (currently un-used) along with the owner’s sitting room, the guest’s dining room, a kitchen and utility.

There is great scope for new owners to expand the business, options include bringing the extra ground floor bedroom back on line, starting up evening meals again etc.

Having run it on a more commercial basis previously there is certainly the demand there if the buyers want to exploit it. With the ongoing success of the children’s TV series “Old Jacks Boat”, and the resurging art groups and festivals Staithes just seems to be getting more and more popular!

The property itself is a former sea captains house, dating back over a hundred years and has a truly marvellous period feel with the fabulous woodwork you would expect in a house of this ilk as well as decorative plasterwork, deep skirting boards, beautiful stained glass, period fireplaces etc. Couple this with the views and the location above the former fishing village of Staithes, along with parking to the rear and we think this should be top of your viewing list.

Contact Richardson and Smith on 01947 602298 for more details.