Property: Royal Crescent, Whitby, £225,000

Located on Royal Crescent, with simply fabulous sea views, is this maisonette, which encompasses the top two floors of this impressive Victorian town house, which overlooks Crescent Gardens to the front.

The staircase from the entrance hallway rises at a sedate pace, with plenty of natural light, from the atrium at the top, to the third floor, where the front door leads into the hallway.

Lying off this is the sitting room to the front, with the dining room alongside, both of which have magnificent views out to sea and down to Sandsend through the double glazed windows.

At the rear is the kitchen, which is big enough for a table as well as the comprehensive range of units and a range style cooker. To the side of this is the family bathroom and a large double bedroom.

On the floor above is a decent sized landing with ample room for a childrens play area with chairs and a telly and four rooms off it. The first of these is another, large family bathroom with a separate shower cubicle and the other three are large double bedrooms, two to the front and one to the rear.

The apartment, which has double glazing and gas central heating, is set in a well-managed house where the apartment owners are the freeholders, through the management company and run an effective maintenance program. With holiday letting prohibited by the terms of the lease this is an ideal first or second home in a great location on the West Cliff, ideal for access to the town as well as the cliff path and the beach.

There is no allocated parking as with the majority of town centre properties, however, this apartment qualifies for residents permits, which have improved the situation no end in this part of town. The vendors have already found a new home so there is also no onward chain.

