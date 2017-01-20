Property: Rose Cottage, Thorpe Green Bank, Fylingthorpe, £399,950

Rose Cottage is a beautifully presented Grade II listed stone cottage with walled gardens and a garage located in the popular village of Fylingthorpe close to the North York Moors Coast.

The property has been lovingly refurbished by the current owners who have managed to combine the period charm with modern appliances to create a comfortable home with character.

The accommodation briefly comprises two reception rooms, breakfast kitchen and wc downstairs and two bedrooms and a bathroom on the first floor with a further bedroom above in the attic space which also has the potential of a fourth bedroom dependendent on choice of layout.

The lounge benefits from having an open fire as its main focal point with beamed ceilings and sash windows adding to the charm of this cosy reception room. The dining room has space for a dining table with six chairs or could be used as another sitting room with a log burning stove and sash windows. The breakfast kitchen has a range of quality fitted units with space for a six-burner gas range, as well as a breakfast table which enjoys views over the cottage garden.

Upstairs there are two double bedrooms with beamed ceilings and sash windows to the front enjoying views. The bathroom has been refurbished to a high standard with a four piece suite comprising a shower, bath, wash hand basin and wc. on the top floor there are two inter connecting rooms which are currently used as a double bedroom/study and a playroom. This floor could be re-configured to create two separate bedrooms if required.

Outside there are well-maintained gardens with stone-flagged patios and a gardener’s wc. There is also a useful utility room to the side and a detached garage.

Contact Jacksons Property Service on 01947 606111 for more details.