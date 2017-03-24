Property: Rivington House, Prospect Hill, Whitby,, £465,000

Elegant six bedroom Edwardian villa, which has been the subject of an extensive programme of upgrade and modernisation, whilst retaining the many attractive features of the period.

The true elegance of the property can be seen on approach to the house through the stone arched door, which has a beautiful fan-tailed stained glass window above with tiled entrance vestibule and the front bay window with castellated pediment.

The features continue throughout the house, with typically high ceilings, pitched pine staircases, well proportioned rooms, many having original fireplaces, cornices and ceiling roses.

The generous accommodation includes large lounge, drawing room, large newly fitted dining kitchen on the ground floor, three large double rooms, one with freestanding roll top bath giving it a slightly boutique feel, house bath and shower rooms on the first floor, with a further three bedrooms on the second floor. The addition of en-suite facilities to most bedrooms helped to facilitate its use as a quality bed and breakfast until recently and although no longer run on this basis, it could easily be resurrected to provide a profitable income.

Externally the gardens are generous, occupying a corner site with recently constructed detached garage with large , easily accessed workshop/store area above plus ample additional parking, an important consideration for a property this close to the town centre.

Whitby’s amenities are all within walking distance, including schools for all ages whilst also allowing easy access to all the connecting roads into the town and outward to the surrounding countryside.

Altogether this is a truly delightful property, one that must be viewed to be appreciated.

