Property: Old Smokehouse Cottages, Henrietta Street, Whitby, £495,000

A holiday cottage in Whitby is guaranteed to make your friends and family envious, but we think that Nobles Cottage, set at the end of Henrietta Street is probably one of the ultimate holiday cottages on the East side of town.

Built on the site of Nobles old smokehouse in 2003, the sympathetic, award winning design really does offer something rather special. It very cleverly manages to marry up all the charm of a cottage, which makes such a difference to those lucky enough to enjoy it, with all the practicalities of a modern house with three bath/shower rooms and space to park a car at the rear.

Whilst the views over the harbour and beyond across Sandsend Bay to the Ness are simply fabulous and almost unrivalled, the abundance of accommodation it offers may also surprise you. There are four double bedrooms, the current owners use the fourth as a smaller second sitting room on the first floor, including the huge family bedroom and shower room on the top floor as well as the ground floor sitting room, with an impressive brick fireplace and inset cast iron stove, the kitchen diner to the rear and a cloakroom.

When you add to this the beamed ceilings, exposed woodwork and wooden doors with their black iron Suffolk latches you can really see the care and attention to detail that has gone into the cottage.

The almost immediate access to the East pier and Saltwick Bay as well as Tate Hill Sands make this a fabulous location for the whole family to enjoy, as does the easy access to the local amenities.

This cottage has so much else to talk about we have only mentioned the views briefly. To appreciate them you need to come and see them for yourself.

Contact Richardson and Smith on 01947 602298 for more details.