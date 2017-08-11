Property: Mill Race Cottage, Ruswarp, £420,000

This unique and very individual cottage really is a must view property, both internally and externally, to fully appreciate not only the time and considerable expense to create a home both stylish yet comfortable to live in but the works carried out to make the most of this delightful location.

The building stands on the site of the old mill offices but has been virtually re-built and extended to create the most spacious of cottages.

Interior of the property.

It is fitted to the demanding specifications of the current vendor, the perfect home to live in or indeed a luxurious holiday home. Internally, the accommodation comprises a large spacious lounge with dining area off, study to the rear, fully fitted bespoke dining kitchen with separate utility on the ground floor with two large double bedrooms, each with en-suite facilities, on the first floor connected by a bespoke James Goldbold staircase and benefiting from under-floor heating and large open windows which allows the light to flood in and make the most of the views of the river.

Outside there is a large covered decked area, perfect for entertaining and alfresco dining overlooking the river and weir, with a further sun deck to catch the rays.

There is parking to the side and a large integral garage beneath the cottage which is so valuable.

Ruswarp is a delightful village with local shop and renowned butchers and local pub, great connections to Whitby which is just a couple of miles away by road or a relative short walk away along the riverside, as well as providing perfect access to the surrounding countryside and coast.

Sun deck.

All in all, a stunning property that must be viewed!

Contact agent Astins on 01947 821122.