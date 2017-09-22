Property: Lowdale Lane, Sleights, near Whitby, £280,000

Set at the bottom of the village of Sleights, tucked away on the lower part of Lowdale Lane, Sadler House is a lovely stone-built three bed semi-detached house which has been extended to create a larger kitchen and is offered for sale with no onward chain.

However, what really makes this house stand out is the fabulous garden which lies to the front and side with real scope for the green fingered enthusiast. Currently offering lawned areas with fruit trees, beds and borders. Running up the middle of the garden is the tarmac drive which leads up to the attached garage and provides ample parking for most families.

There are various sheds and outbuildings, as well as a greenhouse and a useful under-croft lying beneath the front of the house.

The house is double glazed and has gas central heating with practical accommodation. French windows at the front open into the entrance porch, with the attractive timber front door taking you into the light and bright hallway. There is a through lounge/diner with dividing doors enabling it to be as open plan or cosy at you choose.

The kitchen has been extended to create a real practical area with long runs of worktops and cupboards down both sides and the end.The back door then leads out into the double glazed conservatory, which provides further living space if required.

On the first floor is the family bathroom with a jacuzzi style bath and shower over as well as the two double bedrooms and a single at the front.

If you are looking for a characterful home with a nice outlook and feeling of space as well as somewhere to enjoy gardening or for the kids to play, then look no further.

Contact Richardson and Smith on 01947 602298 for more details.