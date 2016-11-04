Property: Love Lane, Whitby, offers on £267,000

Set on the west side of Love Lane, on the edge of town, this attractive three bedroom detached family home has some fabulous views over the golf course, encompassing the sea and down to Sandsend Ness.

It offers two separate reception rooms on the ground floor, which are both nicely proportioned, with a galley style kitchen off to the side, at the back, with a door out to the covered passageway which runs from front to back and links the house to the garage, which offers so much more than just somewhere to put the car.

On the first floor are the two double bedrooms and a single, along with the shower room. The master bedroom lies to the rear so you can really take advantage of the view. The house offers double glazing and gas central heating.

Outside is a block paved parking area to the front, with plenty of space for multiple cars, whilst to the rear is a beautifully proportioned level garden, which backs onto the golf course.

When you add all this to the garage, you can see why you should look at this family home which is offered for sale with no chain. The garage has an up and over electric door to the front which provides the access into the space for the car, behind this is a really useful WC, and behind this is the utility room, with plenty of space for washing machines, freezers etc .

To the rear of the utility room is the conservatory, an ideal spot to sit and enjoy the view over the garden no matter what the weather.

Well placed for access to the Spar and Lidl shops this house just has so much going for it that you really don’t want to miss out, especially now it has just been dropped in price.

Contact Richardson and Smith on 01947 602298 for more details or to book a viewing.