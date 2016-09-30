Property: Love Lane, Whitby, £475,000

If you are looking for the perfect family home within walking distance of the beach, then this is definitely the one for you. Situated on the ever desirable Love Lane this fabulous detached property should be the first on any family home seekers list.

The property has been sympathetically extended and offers a great family living space. Having gas central heating and double glazing throughout with the benefit of solar PV with a fantastic feed in tariff. The property also benefits the latest thermodynamic panels, which provides 380 litres of free hot water.

Internally there are quality solid oak doors throughout, designer radiators, brushed stainless steel electrical sockets and switches, sanitary ware and solid oak kitchen units.

The layout briefly comprises entrance porch leading into the hallway with stairs to the first floor, there is a ground floor shower room with wc and hand basin, a good sized snug to the front with a multi-fuel stove, bay window and solid oak flooring. To the rear of the property you will find the family lounge with double doors to the rear garden. Dining kitchen which has been fitted out with quality solid oak fronted doors, induction hob, electric oven and grill, under counter lighting and recessed plinth lighting.

Utility room with all the usual points for a washing machine and tumble dryer, large storage cupboards and access to the integral single garage with electric up and over door.Large downstairs shower room.First floor you will find four double bedrooms, the master having an en-suite shower room. Large house bathroom. Second floor there is a double bedroom with a further useful room.

Externally the property continues to impress with parking to the front of the property for four vehicles, large private lawned area to rear.

Contact Hendersons on 01947 602626 for more details or to book a viewing.