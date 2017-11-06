Property: Fowle Green House, Commondale, £299,950

Beautiful moorland location for this spacious double fronted farmhouse – a perfect family home in the country.

Properties in this spectacular moorland village of Commondale rarely come to the market. The village is only nine miles from Guisborough with Teesside beyond and 20 miles from Whitby.

Internal viewing is highly recommended for this double fronted Georgian farmhouse which is both spacious,light and airy so typical of the style.

The four bedroom accommodation is over three floors with sitting room, large dining room with kitchen off, conservatory and separate utility on the ground floor.

Two large bedrooms (one with dressing room off) and a large wet-room are on the first floor, with a further two bedrooms above.

The property is double glazed and has the benefit of period fireplaces, multi-fuel stove, open beamed ceilings as well as oil central heating throughout.

A little work is required following conversion to return the property back to its original form but this is minor and will be carried out by the vendor if required.

Outside the property there is the advantage of a good sized walled garden to the front, enclosed rear garden, separate vegetable plot and parking for a number of vehicles.

With open fields to the side and rear and the beautiful moorland to the front this really is an unrivalled opportunity to buy a house of substance in an idyllic location in the heart of the spectacular North Yorkshire Moors National Park.

Viewing is highly recommended to fully appreciate this property.

Contact Astin’s Property Group on 01947 821122 for more information or to book a viewing.