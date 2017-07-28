Property: Field House Road, Whitby, £199,950

Built in the 1960s this is a three bedroom semi-detached family house which has been extended to the rear with a utility porch and a larger garage with a useful lobby area at the back.

The house stands on a corner plot on Field House Road, just off Upgang Lane in a handy position within walking distance of the town centre and the West Cliff.

The property is offered for sale with no forward chain and is ripe for upgrading and modernising enabling the buyers to really create their own perfect family home, which is a short walk past the bowling green to all the delights of Tuckers Field, the West Cliff and down to the beach.

The house offers a sitting room at the front with a kitchen diner running the whole width along the rear. A door from here leads out to the really useful rear porch cum utility room with the small enclosed and paved rear garden beyond.

On the first floor is the landing with a double and single bedroom to the front, both of which have views over Upgang Lane to the front with a glimpse of the sea in the distance. The second double bedroom lies to the rear along with the bathroom and separate WC.

Externally a wide front garden takes full benefit of being on a corner plot, a driveway leads to the attached garage, a parking space and an easily maintained garden, which could easily provide more parking.

The attached garage has been extended to the rear with a useful rear lobby area with a door into the workshop which is separated off from the slightly truncated garage by a simple timber framed wall which could easily be removed if desired.

With the possibility of extending over the garage (subject to planning) to create another bedroom or incorporating it into the house to create extra space the options this house offers buyers are certainly plentiful.

Contact Richardson and Smith on 01947 602298 for more details.