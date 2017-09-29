Property: Eskdale Close, Sleights, £249,950

Period detached stone house with generous gardens and stunning views over the Esk valley located on a private road on the edge of the village of Sleights and close to the coast.

The property has been well-maintained and offers spacious accommodation over two floors and briefly comprises a lounge, kitchen/diner, sitting room and utility downstairs and three bedrooms and a bathroom upstairs all benefitting from having gas central heating and double-glazing throughout.

The lounge has a period open fireplace and is situated at the front of the house and the kitchen/diner was formerly two rooms which have been knocked through to create a spacious family area with French doors leading onto an elevated deck that overlooks the gardens and countryside beyond making this room a real highlight of this property.

The adjoining sitting room was converted into additional living accommodation from a garage and again enjoys rual views to the rear.

A useful utility room off the kitchen completes the downstairs.

Upstairs the three bedrooms comprise two doubles and a single with the rear double having glazed sliding doors leading onto a balcony which is the perfect spot to enjoy a morning coffee whilst taking in those views.

The bathroom has a four-piece suite including a corner bath.

To the front there is ample off-street parking with a block-paved driveway. Another highlight of this property are the generous gardens to the rear which are mainly lawned and enjoy a rural outlook.

An ideal family home in a quiet rural location with good access to local amenites including local shops and a primary school.

Contact Jacksons Property Service on 01947 606111 for more details.