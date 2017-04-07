Property: Coach Road, Sleights, £269,950

Standing at the bottom of Coach Road, Sleights, opposite the railway station, is this fabulous four bedroom semi-detached family home, with an easily maintained patio style garden to the front and side providing somewhere to sit.

The house has well proportioned accommodation spread out over four floors providing plenty of space for most families, as well as a really useful boot room to the rear which provides access to the rear yard and the utility room which runs along the back of the house.

There is a lovely entrance hallway with wooden floor and the staircase up to the first floor with doors to the sitting room at the front, with its cast iron stove and the dining room behind, with a period fireplace. The kitchen lies to the rear, off the dining room and is well appointed and offers plenty of space.

On the first floor is an en-suite bedroom to the rear, which offers both bath and shower and a second double to the front as well as a separate family shower room.

The second floor offers two further double bedrooms, one to the front and one to the rear and a family bathroom.

Being on the end of the road, this house has windows to three sides making it wonderfully light and bright. It also offers plenty of charm and character with exposed woodwork, floorboards and fireplaces giving a pleasant period feel, all coupled with modern fixtures and fittings in the bathrooms and kitchen.

Sleights village offers everything you could need, a fabulous butchers and bakers, a Spar shop, an excellent hairdressers, as well as the primary school, doctors and last, but by no means least a village pub, “The Plough” with a good reputation for food and beer! Add to this a good bus service into Whitby and a railway station and what more could you want?

Contact Richardson and Smith on 01947 602298 for more details.