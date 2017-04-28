Property: Clover Cottage, Lealholmside, Lealholm, near Whitby, £465,000

Nestled in amongst truly beautiful, rolling countryside you will find Clover Cottage.

Lealholmside is the desirable location which houses this characterful three bedroom cottage which has a lovely, homely feel throughout and boasts gardens to the front and rear as well as a garage.

The ground floor of the accommodation comprises a superb ‘L-shaped’ kitchen/diner with an integrated dishwasher, space for a large fridge and a red 4-oven Aga, a lounge with original open fire, a shower room with a modern white suite, a porch, a formal dining room with another feature fireplace and a useful utility room.

There is an integral garage offering all-important off-street parking and storage space.

The first floor continues to impress with three bedrooms of generous proportions and a family bathroom with a contemporary suite and recessed spotlights.

The high quality fit and finish throughout is clear to see in the solid Oak kitchen units with granite worktops, slate and Parquet flooring, Suffolk latches to the doors, crux beam vaulted ceilings, original cupboards and luxury sanitary ware to the bathrooms including a quirky egg-shaped bath. The embossed ‘Yorkshire Roses’ to a beam above the lounge fireplace are a particularly nice feature.

Externally the pretty front garden is made up of a lawned area, paved patio area, mature shrubs and stone steps and pathways all enclosed by stone walls. There is a useful store-room to the top of the garden which would make an ideal workshop. There is a charming, enclosed terraced garden to the rear with a BBQ area all overlooking open fields. The views, from both the front and rear, are astounding. The vista stretches for miles and miles over the Esk Valley, Lealholm, Danby and breath-taking countryside.

Contact Hendersons on 01947 602626 for more details.