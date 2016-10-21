Property: Clover Cottage, Lealholmside, Lealholm, £495,000

Astins are delighted to bring to the market this substantial and quite magnificent home which oozes rural charm and character.

Located on Lealholmside this property entices you in and grips you as soon as you enter. The views are simply breath-taking looking right across the Esk Valley and beyond to open countryside.

With a magnificent feel throughout, there is a large bespoke kitchen-diner with granite surfaces and a double Aga creating a comfortable family hub, skylights allowing extra light to flood in.

The lounge and kitchen also boast polished Parquet flooring. All the windows to the front of the property offer a superb view and with the lounge having a roaring open fire this really is quintessential country living at its finest. There is a separate large dining room and the integral garage offers an ideal space for use as intended or as separate workshop or ground floor bedroom. A separate utility is a welcome addition along with a porch to the rear of the property.

The first floor is equally unique with large skylights creating a light and airy feel. The master bedroom is over 17 feet long. Bespoke storage with soft close technology brings a modern ergonomic feel whilst not compromising the space. There are two further double bedrooms over-looking the front with stunning views. The family bathroom is certainly another addition to the property with free-standing rimless, egg shaped bath, separate shower and plinth lighting giving this bathroom a relaxing, modern vibe.

Externally there is beautiful landscaped garden to the front with patio seating area, mature low maintenance shrubs and to the rear there is a wonderful tiered patio perfect for al fresco dining and entertaining.

An incredible house suited to any buyer looking for that perfect rural home.

Contact Astins on 01947 821122 for more details.