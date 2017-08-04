Property: Brook House, Middlewood Lane, Fylingthorpe, £395,000

Brook House is a beautifully presented stone house dating from the 18th century and benefits from having generous landscaped gardens and outbuildings and is located in the popular village of Fylingthorpe.

The property is light and spacious with over 1,200 sq ft of accommodation over three floors comprising a lounge, sitting room, kitchen, dining room, utility and wc downstairs, three bedrooms, bathroom and wc on the first floor and a bedroom/study and attic room above all benfiting from having gas central heating throughout.

All the reception rooms boast a wealth of period features including original fireplaces, exposed beams to the ceiling and sash windows which enjoy views over the gardens.

The kitchen has a cottage style with tiled flooring, Iroko wood worktops and the all important gas-fired Rayburn which is the heart of this family home.

The bedrooms on the first floor comprise two doubles and a single and the bathroom has a two-piece suite comprising a bath and a wash hand basin with a separate wc which has an original water closet “the emperor” with wooden seat and surround.

On the top floor is a fourth bedroom/study and an attic room used for storage but is ideal for conversion into either an additional bedroom or en-suite.

Stepping outside it is immediately clear the garden has been a labour of love for the owners as it is superbly maintianed and offers a succesion of green rooms to explore. There is also a garden room which is fully insulated and has French doors that lead onto a stone patio.

The property backs onto Thorpe Green with gated access from the garden. This is a superb example of a period family home which enjoys an idyllic village location.

Contact Jacksons Property Service on 01947 606111 for more details.