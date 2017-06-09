Property: Briggswath, near Whitby, £299,000

A well presented link-detached house with private gardens and a garage located on the edge of the green in the prestigious Linden Close, Briggswath development.

The property has been substanially extended to create a spacious family home with openplan living accommodation comprising a large kitchen/diner, lounge, utility, wc and study downstairs and four bedrooms with adjoining fifth bedroom, en-suite and family bathroom upstairs all benefitting from having gas central heating, modern appliances and double-glazing throughout.

The heart of most family homes is the kitchen and that is certainly the case here, measuring 20’ x 19’ the kitchen/diner has plenty of space for an active large family with areas for cooking, eating and socialising and with access into the garden.

The lounge is a room for relaxing and watching TV and has a restful feel with views across the green.

A useful utility and downstairs wc are a must for a modern family and along with the study complete the downstairs accommodation.

Upstairs there is a master en-suite bedroom, three further bedrooms with an adjoining bedroom and the family bathroom.

If desired two of the bedrooms could be merged and a second en-suite could easily be added to create four bedrooms with two en-suites upstairs.

Outside to the rear of the property is a driveway leading to a single garage and an enclosed garden with a stone patio and pagoda. To the rear is a south facing garden with gated access directly onto the green which has a small wood and nature trail making it ideal place for children to play.

This is an ideal family home located in a quiet residential setting close to local amenities and with the coast and moors on your doorstep.

Contact Jacksons Property Service on 01947 606111 for more details.